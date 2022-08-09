Olivia Newton-John He passed away last Monday after fighting for more than 30 years with cancer. The actress charmed thousands of fans with her talent in the hit movie “grease”. He departed at 73 years old and left a great fortune that he achieved after his successful career.

According to The List portal, the artist enjoys a bag of 40 million dollars until the current year for his income from records sold, movies in which he participated, real estate deals and other activities he developed in life.

Olivia gained wide acclaim for taking on the character of Sandy Olson in the film “Grease” which grossed $400 million in 1978.

In 2006, the actress denounced Universal, since she maintained that she was not being given the appropriate royalties for her role as the protagonist. Therefore, an agreement was reached without going any further.

Olivia Newton-Jonh: sources of income

The social activist was also very successful in music, since in 1981 she released her song “Physical” which became her biggest hit. She to the point of earning 100 million dollars in album sales through Cheat Sheet.

Another of his income was the real estate business he had in his properties in California, Florida and Australia. She owned the horse ranch in Santa Ynez. This enclosure had a value of 4.5 million dollars in 2019.

Finally, he had a foundation where he put his philanthropy into practice. The organization conducted research on plant medicine and cancer.

Olivia Newton-John: what did the actress die of?

Olivia Newton-John declared, a few months ago, her constant fight against breast cancer.

Although the specific reason for his death has not been made official so far, he received this diagnosis in 1992 and, after overcoming it, in 2013 a new cancer was found in his shoulder. Already, in 2017, he told in an interview that he returned for the third time and with more force.