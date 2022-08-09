The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on August 9 that they killed three Palestinian militants, including Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, a commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the Al-Fatah political movement. The events occurred in the middle of a raid that ended in an armed confrontation in Nablus, West Bank, in which another 40 people were injured.

According to the version provided by the Israeli Army, on August 9 its soldiers surrounded the house of Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, a senior commander of the militant group the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the Al-Fatah political movement. , and who was on the wanted list of the majority-Jewish country.

However, the operation ended in an armed confrontation. Al-Nabulsi, entrenched inside, refused to surrender and was killed along with two other men during a firefight with Israeli forces, who also used shoulder-fired missiles, the military said.

“Palestinian terrorist Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi is suspected of carrying out attacks against civilians and IDF soldiers in the Nablus area. Today, Israeli security forces carried out a counter-terrorist operation to neutralize it,” the Army said in a message posted on its official Twitter account.

Subsequently, the armed wing of Al-Fatah, the Palestinian political-military organization of President Mahmoud Abbas, confirmed that the deceased belonged to his group and promised reprisals.

The movement founded in 1958 by the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat noted that it “weeps for its martyred sons” and that the three men had “sacrificed their lives in defense of our great people and their right to freedom and independence.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the other two fatalities as Islam Sabouh and Hussein Jamal Taha, and reported that at least 40 other people were injured in that operation.

The raid and shooting were followed by clashes during which the Israeli army said its troops responded with live fire at Palestinians it accused of throwing stones and explosives at soldiers.

The event recorded this Tuesday in Nablus became the deadliest incident in the West Bank since Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) reached a truce on Sunday, August 7, to end three days of hostilities in Gaza, the worst in more than a year and that left at least 44 people dead.

Palestinian protesters clash with the Israeli army as the forces carry out an operation in the West Bank city of Nablus on August 9, 2022. Israeli authorities said their forces surrounded the house of Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, commander of the Brigades of the Al Aqsa Martyrs, the armed wing of the Fatah political movement, who was blamed for a series of shootings against Israelis in the area, in early 2022. © AP/Majdi Mohammed

The “Nablus Brigade”, to which Al-Nabulsi belonged, also includes Islamic Jihad gunmen. Hours after the shooting, tens of thousands attended his funeral and called for revenge.

Israel has stepped up night raids and arrests in recent months in the West Bank as part of a crackdown on Palestinian militant groups, mainly Islamic Jihad, following a series of deadly street attacks against Israelis earlier this year that left 19 dead.

However, the Western-backed Palestinian Authority regularly condemns such incursions and denounces abuses by Israeli security forces, in which Palestinian civilians are also killed.









Israel captured part of the West Bank after the 1967 Middle East war and the Palestinians claim all of it as part of their future state. For their part, Israelis regard the region as the biblical and historical heartland of the Jewish people.

Israel has built dozens of settlements there, which are now home to more than 400,000 Jews, an action criticized by several governments and international organizations, because they hinder an eventual peace agreement with the Palestinians.

