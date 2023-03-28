Definitely the Portimao weekend was rich in twists and kept the public in suspense, both for the action on the track and for the accidents that occurred between practice, the Sprint and the Sunday race. The last of these saw Marc Marquez (Honda) as a negative protagonist, who lost control of his bike and ended up touching Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac), before overwhelming Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia RNF). A full-blown strike, which saw all three pilots emerge battered from the accident.

Only 18 on the grid in Argentina

Jorge Martin has in fact suffered a broken toe, an injury that will not prevent him from flying in Argentina for the race scheduled for next weekend. Instead, this morning he gave flat rate Marc Marquez, operated on for a compound fracture of his right thumb, which will force him to stay at home to fully concentrate on recovery. News of the evening is thealso absence of Miguel Oliveirafollowing the magnetic resonance carried out in Lisbon which found the right leg external rotator tendon injury, which prevent the Portuguese from both walking and riding a motorbike. This type of injury cannot be operated on and requires absolute rest.

To the two, Marc Marquez and Miguel Oliveira, must be added the other two centaurs who were injured during the weekend of the Portuguese Grand Prix. The ruinous crash of Free Practice 2 caused a Pol Espargarò (GasGas) the jaw fracture (to be operated on), the fracture of a vertebra and a pulmonary contusion, in a truly unfortunate dynamic, which saw him the victim of a highside and a long slide on the two different types of gravel at Curva 10, the last of which violently rolled him up to the tire barriers. In the end Aeneas Bastianini (Ducati), innocent victim of the crash by Luca Marini (Ducati VR46) which overwhelmed his brand mate during Saturday’s Sprint. For the rider from Rimini there was a fracture of the right scapula.

So they will be only 18 riders on track for the Argentine Grand Prix of the weekend which will start on January 31st and end on April 2nd. As told, there will be 4 protagonists of the world championship who will raise the white flag and will not be present at Termas de Rio Hondo, equal to 18% of the entire MotoGP peloton. The FIM and Dorna had certainly reshuffled the format in search of more entertainment, but they probably hadn’t carefully evaluated the increase in injuries due to the doubling of races and the risks deriving from sessions always held at the limit. And three of Argentina’s absentees are undoubtedly potential contenders for a podium finish (Marquez, Oliveira, Bastianini): FIM and Dorna are in the dock after just one race.