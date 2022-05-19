He used to collect myths, now he’s in the pirate gang. Stefano Oldani is the same one who keeps the photo with Franco Ballerini among his memories: he was a child, he had just become provincial champion, and it was the national team coach who gave him the medal. Stefano Oldani is the one who trained on the Busto Garolfo track, his town, and tormented Dario Andriotto because he wanted to meet Stefano Garzelli: it ended up that “Andrio” gave up, called Garzelli and made them meet. When Stefano Oldani won the twelfth stage of the Giro d’Italia at the Genoa finish line, the first success since he turned professional, Garzelli’s scream was heard from a distance. And a little farther on was Daniele Bennati, the blue coach. “Stefano I know him well. We also trained together, he pulled my neck. He often happens in my part of Italy because Lavinia, his girlfriend, is from Arezzo like me”.