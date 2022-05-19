Users will be able to test their skills with the Destroyer class, as well as unique events and activities.

Western gamers welcomed Lost Ark with open arms, a response that propelled it to become one of the biggest phenomenons of the year. With this success, Smilegate’s MMORPG managed to accumulate a loyal group of followers, who continue to explore the game with each new update. And it is that, as they anticipated in their previous roadmap, the month of May is coming loaded with news.

The Legion Raid will be accessible to users with item level 1415 (normal) or 1445 (hard)The main attraction of this patch resides in a new class: the destroyers. As you can imagine, these characters are included in the Advanced Class and stand out for their powerful attacks in battle. In addition to this, the monthly update also contains the first legion raida challenge reserved for the most expert that will be accessible from level 1415 of objects (if we choose to overcome the Raid in normal difficulty) or level 1445 (in the case of the difficult level).

On the other hand, from Smilegate they encourage us to continue squeezing the experience of their MMOPRG with new challenges in the form of unpublished Guardians, group activities and even the most peculiar events. And, how could it be otherwise, the May patch also introduces some cosmetics for characters, weapons, and some structures, which will be available in the in-game store.

Beyond its content, the last we know of Lost Ark is that it has lost one of the key figures in development, who had also established himself as a much loved member of the community. Despite this, there is no doubt that the Smilegate team has managed to create a game with multitude of possibilities, which expands the fun to unsuspected limits. If you want to deepen this opinion, you can consult our Lost Ark review to discover a game that has hooked us for a good many hours.

