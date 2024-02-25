The industrial monument Alte Ziegelei in Wiesbaden is falling into disrepair. The city does not want to reveal the name of the investor, and doubts are increasing as to whether a horse farm will actually be built there. The eerie place is referred to on the Internet as the “Lost Place”.

Vacancy: The old brickworks was closed down in the middle of the last century. Since then, it has served as a dumping ground and occasionally as a space for unannounced parties. Image: Lucas Bäuml

Et is a mysterious, sad and dangerous place with a morbid aura. Hundreds of old car tires lie on the site, the roofs of the buildings have partially collapsed, unpackaged glass wool is rotting and there are large shards of glass on the ground everywhere. If you're not careful, you run the risk of seriously injuring yourself in the old brickworks in the north of Wiesbaden's Bierstadt district.

A metal fence is intended to prevent young people in particular from entering the “Lost Place”. But just three weeks ago, a sixteen-year-old had an accident when he fell through the rotten roof. The area has been lying fallow for decades and the city says it has handed it over to a private investor under leasehold. The city does not want to say who would like to invest money there, but points out that the development plan process is ongoing.