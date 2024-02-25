After 10 years of dating, this weekend, Kiko Marcos, the eldest son of the Cuban star Niurka, married Kimi Ishiwarapublic relations specialist and content creator in several Canal Once productions. The wedding was held at a hacienda in Mérida, Yucatán, where “Mamá Niu” has resided for some time. Through social networks, both the now married couple, as well as their family and friends, shared many photos and videos of this special day.

“They already got married! We cried a lot,” said the actor and singer Emilio Osorio, Kiko's brotherwho He attended the wedding in the company of his girlfriend Leslie Gallardowho participated in the fifth season of the reality show “Acapulco Shore” on the MTV network. “I already have one more daughter!” Niurka Marcos said with great enthusiasm, after the ceremony in which her firstborn and Kimi Ishiwara said “I do.”. It is worth mentioning that “La Señora Escándalo” looked very beautiful and elegant, wearing an emerald green dress, with a deep V neckline.

See also Tragedy in Turkey .. The death of a player who was putting the final touches to his wedding {{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

singer and actress Romina Marcos He also expressed, through his social networks, his immense joy for the wedding of his brother Kiko and Kimi Ishiwara. “Today is a very important day for me and my family, that's why I want to enjoy every second of it, today it's time to celebrate, cry a lot and dance more. The star Niurka was dancing all night.

Kiko Marcos and Kimi Ishiwara got married surrounded by their closest family and friends.

During the wedding of Kiko Marcos and Kimi Ishiwara There were many unforgettable ones. At the end of the ceremony in which they swore eternal love, they left the place to the sound of “Some over the rainbow” by the late American singer Israel Kaʻanoʻi Kamakawiwoʻole, while upon entering the reception, they did so with the song “Love on top “by Beyoncé.” Romina and Emilio Osorio dedicated a beautiful song to the couplewhile they danced in the center of the floor.

Another of the best moments of the wedding was when Kimi Ishiwara danced a slow song with her father, while Kiko Marcos and his mother Niurka “brought fire” to the dance floor by dancing “Vivir mi vida” by American singer-songwriter Marc Anthony.

Who are the parents of Niurka's children?

Kiko Marcos is fruit of Niurka's first marriage to Federico, a judicial police officer from the PGR. They both met shortly after the Cuban arrived in Mexico. Later, when they got married, they lived in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, and then Tijuana, Baja California. The star separated from him after suffering domestic violence.

Romina Marcos with her brother Kiko and sister-in-law Kimi Ishiwara. Photo: Instagram

Niurka had her daughter Romina Marcos in her marriage to Jorge Francisco Pasos, who is dedicated to finance. While Emilio Osorio is the result of the marriage he had with the television producer Juan Osorio..

Join our Show WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities