Hércules, who came to occupy tenth position on matchday eleven of the league, took the pulse of the championship after thrashing Real Murcia at the Rico Pérez (3-0). The people from Alicante then recovered sensations, but the truth is that a lap later they arrive at Enrique Roca this Sunday without options of being promoted directly to 1st RFEF and with similar urgencies to those of the Grana team.

Hercules is directed by Sergio Mora, a former player from Madrid who passed through UCAM in the university stage in Second. The man now responsible for the blue and white bench grew up sportingly with José Bordalás. First as a footballer and then in the technical field. For up to three seasons, Mora was part of the coaching staff of the now Valencia coach. Mora has had some weak moments in the season, like Mario Simón, but whatever happens this Sunday, the normal thing is that he ends the 2021-22 season on the bench of Rico Pérez.

The centennial entity of Alicante, which was founded as a federation in 1922, has a budget of more than one and a half million euros for this season’s project. They are currently in third position, just one point above Real Murcia. Hercules has also saved the fall on the last day, after losing against La Nucía and against Eldense. The disappointment of the Alicante fans for not opting for the first place of direct ascent is notable and it is likely that the landing on the Enrique Roca will not be very high.

seven so many



In the template there are various proper names that have passed through the Region of Murcia. The most prominent in the scoring plot is Isaac Aketxe. The Basque striker who played for Cartagena and UCAM is a starter and has scored 7 goals, but it doesn’t work out. The main problem he has is that he is unassisted, which means that he is not among the top scorers in the fifth group of the Second RFEF.

Another old acquaintance is Carlos David. The central defender who rose in Cartagena has earned the respect of the Herculaneum stands. He started as a substitute, but the man from Merida has established himself as a starter in the Blue and White defense. He will not play in Murcia Bikoro, the most important midfielder of Hércules and partner of Pablo Ganet in Equatorial Guinea. The international was sent off against Levante B and banned for five games. Enrique Roca’s will be the fifth.

Pedro Sánchez will not be here either due to an ankle injury. The one from Aspe played three seasons with the burgundy jacket, two in Second and another in Second B. These weeks the ‘Toro’ Acuña is standing out. He has been at a good level for a month. The Alicante team arrives with a bad dynamic as a visitor. In the last five trips he has not scored a single goal.

Real Murcia will open the doors of the stadium tomorrow (11:30 am), so that all fans who wish to attend training and cheer on their players before the duel against Hércules.