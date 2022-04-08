Golf | The big challenge for Tiger Woods, who made a great return, is recovery: “I have to basically freeze myself to death”

A good year ago, Tiger Woods was threatened with leg amputation – despite the pains, he started the Masters in a balanced way.

Year and two months ago a great golf character Tiger Woods derailed with his cars out of the way in California. At the beginning of the recovery, which required several surgeries, doctors also considered amputating Woods’ right leg.

On Thursday, the 46-year-old Woods returned to real action, accompanied by huge audience popularity and media uproar, as he began his career in the first major race of the year at the Masters.

Many experts were of the opinion before the race that Woods would not have entered the race if he did not believe he could win. This is how he stated himself on the eve of the race at a media conference.

Major the riddle was to withstand the right leg surgically piled up. And well it took at least the first lap at Augusta National Field, which is heavier than average to walk on hilly terrain.

Woods ’game was balanced, resulting in a great 71-hit result with three birdies and two bogies. The par of the field fell below one, and on the scoreboard he got to the so-called red, which is commonly used as the color of the results below the pair.

After the opening round, Woods shared tenth place in the race four strokes from the tip, which was held solely by South Korea. Im Sung-jae.

The last time Woods played the official race was at Master in November 2020, when the race had to be postponed to the fall that year due to the corona situation. It took more than 500 days for that race.

Woods admitted that the gameplay was painful, and at times limping was seen in his walk.

“Pain feels as much as I expected. I did something positive today and managed to get to the red. I’m in the situation I should be, ”Woods said at a media conference.

For the next few days, Woods ’big challenge is recovery. He said that there is enough treatment.

“There are many of them. Lots of ice. Lots of ice baths. I basically have to freeze myself to death. That’s just part of this story. The swelling should be allowed to subside, then the movement should be awakened, warmed up, the muscles activated and the Explosiveness found again the next day. These are the extremes of the spectrum, ”Woods explained at the media conference.

Competition was able to watch a normal number of viewers again after the interest rate restrictions. The last time the situation was the same was in 2019, when Woods went crazy with the audience taking the fifth Masters title and 15th major win of his career.

Woods said he felt there was electricity on the ground.

“It was awesome to feel the presence of the full audience and the energy coming from it. People can’t understand how hard this has been, ”Woods said.

It is now 25 years since Woods won the Masters for the first time. Then, at the age of 21, he rolled to victory with a phenomenal difference of 12 strokes.

Augusta, USA:

Men & # 39; s PGS Masters 18/72 hole (par 72):

67 strokes (5 under a pair): Im Sung-verse South Korea,

68 (-4): Cameron Smith Australia,

69 (–3): Dustin Johnson USA, Danny Willett England, Joaquin Niemann Chile, Scotti Scheffler USA,

70 (-2): Corey Conners Canada, Patrick Cantlay USA, Jason Kokrak USA,

71 (-1) mm. Tiger Woods USA (shared 10th place).