Sparkling this season, Lucas Paqueta has become the strong man of Olympique Lyonnais. The Brazilian midfielder leads the Gones game with talent, generosity and altruism. A real example, unlike its predecessor Memphis Depay.

Little by little, Olympique Lyonnais manages to dispel doubts. The start of the season was not up to expectations, however. And one could worry about the absence of a successor after the departure of the striker Memphis Depay, on which the Rhone club was sometimes dependent. A few weeks later, it is clear that the Dutchman’s release has been well digested. In particular thanks to the dimension taken by Lucas Paqueta that the journalist Edward Jay describes as a much more useful leader than Memphis Depay for the Gones.

Paqueta makes forget the “selfish leader”

” Lyon has changed technical leader. Before, OL had a selfish, self-centered leader who was Memphis Depay. And there, Paqueta is such a generous leader, compared the correspondent of RMC. It shines on everyone behind. Each player wants to get to his level. Because Paqueta gives of her person from the first to the last minute. It is the number one asset of this growing collective. This is also the opinion of columnist Jonatan MacHardy, convinced that the Brazilian midfielder is one of the best elements of our championship.

” In absolute terms, Paqueta is the best player in L1 since the start of the season, he estimated. I like him behind the striker. Last summer, one of the doubts I had about the Lyon transfer window was the fact that you lost a world-class player, who was the X-factor of your team, namely Memphis Depay, without the to replace. But there, I am pleasantly surprised to see that Paqueta has the shoulders to take the costume. I think he has to play in the freest position, in order to create a game. In this squad, he’s the only one who has that profile. Paqueta is essential, especially behind number nine. We have to give him the keys to the truck. ” If it is not done yet.