Intel is now getting closer and closer to bringing Alder Lake CPU on the market and it certainly makes no secret of it. After telling us in depth about the new hybrid architecture at Architecture Day 2021, Intel has released the first official image of the desktop processor which, in the coming weeks, will make its debut within the family Twelfth Generation Core.

Gregory Bryant, general manager of the Client Computing Group, chose Twitter to show a CPU that between sample and rendering we can say we already know well, at least in physical features. In the shot we see an Intel engineer holding two Alder Lake CPUs turned in both directions, thus showing us the heatspreader and the part in contact with the motherboard. Recall that Alder Lake CPUs will require new motherboards with 600 series chipset and LGA 1700 socket.

Intel is expected to officially announce “Core 12th Gen” processors at the event Intel Innovation to be held October 27-28 in San Francisco. According to the latest rumors, pre-orders will start at the same time as the event while the actual availability is scheduled for November 4th, the day of the publication of the reviews.

However, there is no security on this date and previously there was talk of November 19: it would not be surprising if Intel chose slightly different timelines, but we believe the month of November as a rather concrete “exit period”.