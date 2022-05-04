The decision comes after the release of the Supreme Court document that considers annulling the right to abortion in the country

The Oklahoma State Government signed a bill on Tuesday (03.May.2022) that prohibits abortion after 6 weeks of pregnancy. The decision comes after the release of the US Supreme Court document that considers nullify the right to abortion in the country.

State Governor Kevin Stitt, he said on your Twitter profile that you want “Oklahoma is the most pro-life state in the country”. Here’s the intact of the bill in English (94 KB).

Representative for the New York Center for Reproductive Rights, attorney Rabia Muqaddam, said that “the law being in effect, abortion services after 6 weeks are unavailable”.

In the new law, some emergency medical cases are allowed abortion. The text mentions that situations of “Rape and Incest” exception does not apply.

In 2021, a similar bill passed in Texas that allowed US citizens to sue abortion providers for up to $10,000. Then some US states led by Republicans tried to copy the Texas ban.

BIDEN AND MANIFESTATIONS

US President Joe Biden called on the US Congress to create legislation to ensure the right to abortion in the country.

“If the court overturns Roe, it will be up to our nation’s elected officials at every level of government to protect a woman’s right to choose.”, Biden said in a statement. He refers to the case “Roe vs. Wade” 1973, legal precedent that authorized abortion in the USA.

After the release of the Supreme Court document, protesters gathered in front of the US Supreme Court on Monday night and Tuesday morning (May 2-3) to protest against the end of the law.