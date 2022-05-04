Strike Vantaa opened 30 schools, but in other strike towns the doors remain closed – “There was no way we could have organized education”

In kindergartens, the situation is different than in schools, which are closed almost everywhere.

In Vantaa in dozens of schools teaching is provided despite the ongoing municipal strike. In strike cities outside the metropolitan area, however, school doors have remained closed.

“Other cities have organized a decision to keep schools closed,” says the director of the OAJ Pasi Pesonen.

Vantaa, on the other hand, has decided to organize teaching where possible. According to Pesonen’s information, there were an estimated 200 teaching staff working in the city on Tuesday.

“For example, there are ninth grades in a school. Teaching is held in the auditorium and they are taught Swedish and social studies. It can be deduced from which teachers are not on strike, ”says Pesonen.

“So individual groups have been called back to school. It doesn’t matter for the strike.”

in Tampere the Committee on Culture and Culture decided to suspend the school year for a strike.

“Teaching could not have been organized safely with any restrictions, because there are so few staff at work,” says Tampere’s Director of Basic Education. Kristiina Järvelä.

“Only camp schools and class trips were left out of the strike. To my knowledge, there are two such groups in the camp school. ”

According to Järvelä, there are “about 1–5 per house” teaching staff. Larger units may have a dozen employees on site, but they are spread over several locations.

During the strike, those in work perform planning and preparation tasks related to teaching or supervision.

Schoolwork has also been completely suspended in basic education in Jyväskylä. There are 13,000 children in primary education, and a few dozen of the more than a thousand teachers are present.

“There was no way we could have organized the lesson. We have schools where no one is there, ”says the director of basic education services Sami Lahti.

According to Lahti, it is difficult to predict the number of employees, because an employee can exercise the right to strike one day and not the other.

Because employees cannot be asked whether they are under strike and whether they intend to exercise their right to strike, the city of Rovaniemi also ended up keeping all schools closed, says the head of education Jussi Kainulainen.

“However, there will be such big questions about supervision and insurance,” he says.

The strike of a couple of days earlier in the spring helped make the assessment.

In Kuopio the hospital school with all its units was excluded from the strike in the joint negotiations of the Public Sector Negotiating Organization Juko and the trade union Jyty, says Kuopio’s director of education Silja Silvennoinen.

“There is a difficult education for students with intellectual disabilities and other students in hospital education.”

All other schools are closed.

“We already saw in the previous wave of strikes that we have a really high degree of organization. With the number of non-strike staff, we were not able to maintain any training, ”says Silvennoinen.

“We tried to find out if we could have known enough special class teachers who could run our disability education groups in other schools, but we couldn’t be sure who would come to work.”

Also In Oulu and Turku, the teaching of basic education has been interrupted. In Oulu, teaching is provided only for hospital schools and camp schools. Director of Basic Education and Youth Marjut Nurmivuori it is estimated that five per cent of the teaching staff are employed.

In Turku, however, several schools around the city have dining options, says the director of education Timo Jalonen.

According to Pasi Pesonen, OAJ’s director of associations, the general degree of organization of teachers is 90 per cent. The degree of organization varies somewhat between levels of education.

“In basic education, the degree of organization is the strongest of all. There are places where the degree of organization is 100%. ”

In kindergartens According to Pesonen, the situation is different because they employ members of several different unions and only part of the staff is on strike.

Early childhood education teachers are members of the OAJ, and those with a socio-economic background most often belong to Talentia, a trade union for higher education in the social field. Babysitters, on the other hand, have members from various unions, JHL, Jyty, Super and Tehy.

“The strike includes members of JHL, Jyty and Talentia,” says Pesonen.

This also appears in strike towns. In Helsinki, for example, more kindergarten staff arrived at work on Tuesday than expected. More than a hundred of the more than 300 municipal kindergartens have been kept open.

In Kuopio, on the other hand, it has been possible to keep 12 kindergartens open. There are a total of 42 kindergartens in the city, with a total of about 60 units. There are six kindergartens open in Jyväskylä out of about sixty.

“We only took children based on pre-registrations. Quite a lot of those who have registered have been left out, so we have been able to replace them with children based on the acute situations of their families, ”says the Director of Early Childhood Education Services. Tarja Ahlqvist From Jyväskylä.

80 percent of kindergartens in Tampere are closed. Only nine of the 74 are open.

“The assessment of service capability was made based on the two previous two-day strikes in the spring. About 1,800 people normally work in early childhood education. About 1,200 of them, or 70 percent of the employees, will take part in the strike, ”says the director of early childhood education Elli Rasimus.