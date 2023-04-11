Investors are awaiting this week a group of reports about inflation, supply and demand in the oil market, which may determine the direction of the market.

price move

Brent crude rose 56 cents to $84.74 a barrel by 0528 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate crude rose 61 cents to $80.35 a barrel.

Oil prices fell on Monday, after rising for three consecutive weeks, after US jobs data indicated a lack of employment, which raised expectations of another increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve (the US central bank), which may lead to a decline in demand for oil.

Expectations of a rate hike boosted the dollar index on Monday and Tuesday, which could put pressure on oil prices, as the rise of the dollar makes oil more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Oil futures have risen more than five percent since the OPEC + group, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, announced last week a new round of production cuts starting in May, surprising the markets.

As for supply in the United States, US crude inventories data is scheduled for release on Tuesday. Five analysts polled by Reuters predicted that crude inventories fell by 1.3 million barrels on average during the week ending April 7.

The US inflation report is due out on Wednesday and is expected to help investors determine the path of interest rates in the short term.

A monthly report is also expected from OPEC on Thursday and the International Energy Agency on Friday to update forecasts for oil demand and supply.