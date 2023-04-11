LPR officer Marochko announced attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to play a radio game to deceive Russian intelligence

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are trying to conduct a radio game in the area of ​​responsibility of the 2nd Guards Lugansk-Severodonetsk Army Corps of Russia, said retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrei Marochko in Telegram.

“Recently, on various radio frequencies, false reports have been coming from Ukrainian militants about offensive actions or about upcoming strikes against unconfirmed target coordinates,” Marochko said, noting that the “radio game” is conducted on average two to three times a day.

Earlier, the acting governor of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) are preparing to force the Dnieper. According to him, the Ukrainian forces on the right bank of the Dnieper are maneuvering, changing positions and creating false ones, as well as transferring manpower, equipment and collecting swimming facilities.