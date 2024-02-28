Oil prices fell in Asia on Wednesday.

Brent crude futures fell 30 cents, or 0.36 percent, to $83.35 per barrel by 0302 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 28 cents to record $78.59 per barrel.

Michelle Bowman, a member of the US Federal Reserve (central bank), said on Tuesday that she is in no hurry to lower US interest rates, especially in light of the upward risks of inflation that may hinder progress in controlling price pressures or may lead to their emergence again.