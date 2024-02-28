Napoli like… Sinner: 6-1 against Sassuolo. Osimhen is a hurricane

Francesco Calzona wins his first match as Napoli coach and does it with a bang: in the recovery of the 21st matchday, a tennis success for the Italian champion team who passes 6-1 on the Sassuolo court and also comes back from a comeback given that they had taken the lead the neroverdi with a splendid right-footed goal by Racic in the corner (17'). Between 29' and 31', Napoli turns the game around with Rrahmani and then with Osimhen. The Nigerian striker doesn't stop there: a brace in the 41st minute which becomes a hat-trick at the start of the second half (47th). Kvaratskhelia also scored twice. With these 3 points, Napoli joins Lazio in eighth place and goes -1 behind Fiorentina. Bigica scored a nightmare debut on the bench of Sassuolo, who remained second to last with Cagliari and Verona on 20.

Napoli overwhelms Sassuolo at the Mapei in Reggio Emilia, the final result 1-6, with a hat-trick from Osimhen and a brace from Kvaratskhelia. In the 3rd minute Di Lorenzo's cross from the right, Consigli comes out and blocks. A minute later Lobotka tries from far away, right-footed. In the seventh minute Sassuolo shows up with a cross from Bajrami stopped by Meret. Traoré came close to scoring in the 13th minute with a volley from outside the area and just wide of the post. But it was the hosts who broke the deadlock with Racic, a central right-footed shot from far away surprising Meret to his left down low. But Napoli manages to recover and with a deadly one-two turns the match around, first with Rrahmani in the 28th minute and in the 31st minute with Osimhen.

A lob from Kvara in the 35th minute commits Consigli who ends up at the back of the net and tears it high: at this point the Sassuolo goalkeeper's comical act is helped to secure the net with adhesive tape by Osimhen, thanks to his height, which usually he tends to want to demolish networks. Osimhen himself incredibly fails to score a double from close range and central, sending the ball out: not bad for him, given that a recovery by Politano from just outside the area launches the Nigerian again and this time it's 3-1 and a double achieved in the 40th minute . Three minutes of added time, during the first of which Consigli saved the goal again after Kvaratskhelia's incursion.

The second half was always under the sign of Osimhen: a hat-trick from the Nigerian phenomenon already in the 46th minute following a suggestion from Kvaratskhelia. Fifth goal for Napoli with the action all scored by Kvaratskhelia in the sixth minute of the second half, Napoli seems to have returned to the Scudetto. In the 54th minute Anguissa attempted the sixth goal, but was blocked. The sixth goal, however, arrives, with Sassuolo in a clear state of confusion: in the 74th minute Kvaratskhelia fires a great shot from distance, which is blocked but he reattaches the ball and with a photocopy action this time goes to the net.