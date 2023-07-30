Sunday, July 30, 2023
Oil Alliance vs. Millionaires, live: follow the minute by minute

July 30, 2023
July 30, 2023
in Sports
0
Oil Alliance vs. Millionaires, live: follow the minute by minute

millionaires

Andrés Llinás, player of Millionaires.

Andrés Llinás, player of Millionaires.

They face each other in the third day of Colombian soccer.

Millionaires visit Alianza Petrolera on date 3 of the League, in search of his first victory in the championship, from 6:10 p.m.

The League for the second semester has just started, but Millonarios needs to start winning so as not to let themselves be taken advantage of by the leaders: they have drawn against Pasto as visitors and at home against Pereira, therefore, the idea of ​​coach Alberto Gamero is for his coaches to shake , encouraged by the good presentation in the United States.

Minute by minute

SPORTS

