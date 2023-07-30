Oil Alliance vs. Millionaires, live: follow the minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Andrés Llinás, player of Millionaires.
Andrés Llinás, player of Millionaires.
They face each other in the third day of Colombian soccer.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Millionaires visit Alianza Petrolera on date 3 of the League, in search of his first victory in the championship, from 6:10 p.m.
The League for the second semester has just started, but Millonarios needs to start winning so as not to let themselves be taken advantage of by the leaders: they have drawn against Pasto as visitors and at home against Pereira, therefore, the idea of coach Alberto Gamero is for his coaches to shake , encouraged by the good presentation in the United States.
Minute by minute
SPORTS
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Oil #Alliance #Millionaires #live #follow #minute #minute
Leave a Reply