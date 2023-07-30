She is outraged. Monique Pardo He is going through a difficult moment when he reveals that he has been the victim of sexual harassment when he receives strange messages requesting “indecent proposals”. As is known, the ‘Caramelo’ interpreter has recently denounced having suffered extortion, as criminals asked her for the sum of one million dollars so that they would not attempt on her life. “In the calls, the criminals say that there are women who hate me and who have ordered me to kill,” she mentioned at that time.

What did Monique Pardo say about the new complaint?

“After the threats I received, now I feel harassed, they send me messages where they make indecent proposals. I am a humble but decent woman, I have worked all my life and I have earned the affection of the people”revealed to Trome.

Despite the difficult situation, Monique Pardo assures that she will not neglect her career and will continue working on her theme shows. Likewise, she highlights that she will soon be releasing new songs to cheer up her fans.

What does Monique Pardo ask for in her lawsuit against the producer of Gisela Valcárcel?

In search of justice. Monique Pardo does not forget the fall she had during the Gisela Valcárcel program, ‘El gran show’, in 2021. The national artist assures that the production washed its hands of her case despite the aftermath. “It was not a casual fall, we had rehearsed that. That device could not move while I was not sitting and holding on to two supports, but I trusted my teammates”he told The Republic.

Recently, the 31 Civil Courtadmitted the lawsuit against the producer of Gisela Valcárcel. “Today I have to admit to all of Peru that I am happy for a reason (…). Happy because there is justice in my Peru, the lawsuit that I have finally managed to make has been admitted against GV Producciones, which I suppose is Mrs. It is Gisela Valcárcel, to whom I begged with tears that I only wanted a hug, a kiss on the forehead, a plate of food and a doctor,” he emphasized.

