With just a week left until winter makes its presence known, Madrid woke up this Saturday with temperatures that flirted with zero degrees. He also did so with thousands of officials arriving from all over Spain who demand a solution to the open conflict with the continuity of mufacethe concert for which they have health care, and which currently ends at the end of this month – although there will be a few weeks of extension.

The three insurers now paying attention to Muface (Adeslas, Asisa and DKV) did not appear in the new tender for the years 2025 and 2026 called by the management of Muface because the Government proposed an increase in premiums of 17%, below the request of the insurers, which was around 40%.

This situation, after some previous demonstrations by other unions, led this Saturday to a large concentration in front of the Muface headquarters. According to the Independent Trade Union Center and Civil Servants (CSIF), some 35,000 officials from all of Spain, although this figure is far from that presented by the Government Delegation of the Community of Madrid, which has set attendance at just over 6,000 people.

In a very demanding environment, but with maximum respect, the most resounding message has come from the president of CSIF, Miguel Borra, when he assured that they do not rule out any pressure measures «including a strike in public administrations».









“Until January 31, 2025, the extension of the current agreement is included,” the representative of the officials pointed out, adding that there are “hundreds of emails” that collect complaints and claims from those affected by this crisis in the health system. .

Even as ABC has learned, this situation of precariousness is not new. They report that for quite some months there has been a constant deterioration which has been aggravated these days before the end of the health concert. But the sources consulted explain that poor health care is not new, and that the problems have existed for a long time.

For the moment, the union will continue with the pressure in the negotiation, and Starting next Monday there will be concentrations in the different regionsorganized by the territorial federations.

For her part, the deputy secretary of health and education of the PP, Ester Muñoz, present at the demonstration, has charged against the Government, whom she has accused of “generating a problem where there was none” and creating an “unsustainable situation” due to this crisis. of Muface claiming that it is a “model that has been positive” in recent years.