Who lives in Romagna he can move around on foot while remaining a little more relaxed than other Italian citizens about not being involved in fatal road accidents. The numbers released by Asaps suggest precisely this: of the 440 pedestrians who lost their lives last year, Nobody it was found in the cities of Forlì and Cesena and the entire province, while there was only one death in the province of Ravenna and two in the province of Rimini. On the other side of the Region, in Emilia, only Piacenza has the figure zero entered in the deceased pedestrians box.

Romagna more than anyone

Asaps says it is extremely satisfied that Romagna in 2023 has been reported as a protected territory for pedestrians, also because the association has its national headquarters in Forlì. The hope, we read in a note issued by the association itself, is not only that this trend in Romagna continues, but rather that it extends to other provinces throughout the national territory. Because the issue of latent road safety for pedestrians is a significant problem that does not spare any Region in Italy, albeit perhaps to a different extent.

The reasons for the numbers

“Obviously it would be interesting to understand the reasons for this very positive result. Let's venture a few – commented the president of Asaps, Giordano Biserni – First of all in Romagna many pedestrian crossings are now protected by central safety islands which allow crossing the road in two distinct phases which especially favor the elderly over 65 who, remember, were 231 out of 440 equal to 53.4% ​​of fatal collisions . Many pedestrian crossings are well lit at night, furthermore each pedestrian crossing is generally accompanied by a vertical sign with a blue sign and a silhouette of the pedestrian on a white background, so that no one can say I didn't see the stripes. Then some credit must be given to those who have worked hard, Local Police and Traffic Police, in special traffic education courses in schools and also at checks by the police forces themselves. We would also like to convince ourselves that awareness of the protection of the weakest road users has grown.”