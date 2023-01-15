The politicians of the 20th century, who proudly boasted of forming governments “emanating from the revolution” because that was “politically correct,” suppressed the oath before God that was mandatory in all 19th century constitutional documents, substituting it for the so-called “protest” to comply with and enforce the Law, giving the matter bureaucratic solemnity, but which contains consequences of unfortunate importance that are reflected in the laws derived from the “reform” and the revolution, which derived from the ideas of the revolution French of 1789, were intended to combat the Catholic religion.

Committing yourself before God and with his help implies a deep and sincere conviction and responsibility and the clearest and most forceful meaning of the word “protest” is precisely the opposite because it indicates denial, disapproval, condemnation and disapproval. Those who make the protest only meet a simple bureaucratic requirement to gain access to the public position they desire for the personal benefits they expect from it. The lack of seriousness and sincerity of politicians who hold public office, even in the most important ones, is well known.

In the Constitution of 1836 it was established: The President, proprietor or interim, to take office, will swear before the General Congress, meeting the two Chambers, under the following formula: “I N., appointed President of the Republic Mexican, I swear by God and the Holy Gospels, that I will faithfully carry out the task that has been entrusted to me and that I will observe and have the Constitution and laws of the Nation observed exactly.”

In the same way, the oath was established in the Constitution of 1824 and in all those of the 19th century. Now they “protest” only because it is a requirement that they will fulfill to the extent that they believe it is politically convenient for them, hypocritically and without sincere conviction in their purposes. It is not uncommon for officials to break laws and to sneak up when they are violated by anyone with political influence called “levers.”