Reiss was last under contract with the St. Louis Blues, since July 1 he was a free agent and therefore without a team.
The Füssen native was drafted in the third round of the 2004 draft by the San Jose Sharks, who later gave him his first NHL contract. Greiss played 14 seasons in the North American professional league, appearing in a total of 368 regular-season games.
In addition to his time with the Sharks, the goalie also played for the Phoenix Coyotes, the Pittsburgh Penguins, the New York Islanders, the Detroit Red Wings and most recently in St. Louis. In the future, Greiss, who took part in the 2006 and 2010 Olympic Games with the German national team, would like to focus on his life off the ice.
“I’m now looking forward to the next quieter chapter with more time for the family,” said Greiss: “There were a few considerations, but in the end I looked at a few offers that didn’t really appeal to me. As a result, I was ready to take the step and looking forward to doing some new things in my life.”
#Officially #retired #Exnational #goalkeeper #Greiss #ends #active #career
Leave a Reply