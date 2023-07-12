The Spaniard clearly passes 3-0 on the Danish peer. The Russian shuts down Eubanks’ dreams
Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will challenge each other in the second semifinal of Wimbledon on Friday afternoon. With the two of them and with Novak Djokovic, the top 3 players in the world enter the top four of the London tournament (it hasn’t happened since 2019), and the fourth is Jannik Sinner, seeded number eight: in short, practically the best that could be done wait from the men’s draw of the Championships.
AGAINST EXPECTATIONS
—
Quarterfinals that were the opposite of what was expected. The whole world was waiting for a last game battle between the two terrible 2003s, Alcaraz and Holger Rune, and instead the third match between them (they were 1-1 in the previous matches) disappointed expectations. The fault, so to speak, of the Spanish number one in the world (7-6 (4) 6-4 6-4 in favor of him), who has shown that there is a big difference between the two, we don’t know what can be filled in the future. Because Alcaraz continues to improve, he seems to learn something every point, every game, every game he plays, in spite of those who say he has no more room for improvement. The phenomenon from Murcia has now almost completed his adaptation to grass, something that had already been seen with Berrettini, an opponent who proved to be much tougher than Rune, who resisted in the first set but then could do nothing against a player, currently, of a superior category like Alcaraz, who thus conquers his third slam semifinal.
and now medvedev
—
He will face someone who is in his first Grand Slam semifinal outside of his beloved cement, and to reach it Daniil Medvedev really had to struggle the proverbial seven shirts against the absolute surprise of the tournament, that Christopher Eubanks who truly enchanted everyone with his game, closing the tournament with 315 winners and 124 serves and volleys, an absolute rarity nowadays. The Russian won in 5 sets (6-4 1-6 4-6 7-6 (4) 6-1) but was really close to defeat: down two sets to 1, he held on in the fourth and concluded with a concentrated tie break, while in the fifth he had no problems against an already exhausted Eubanks. A truly beautiful quarter-final, a game that set pitch 1 on fire.
