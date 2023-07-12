Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will challenge each other in the second semifinal of Wimbledon on Friday afternoon. With the two of them and with Novak Djokovic, the top 3 players in the world enter the top four of the London tournament (it hasn’t happened since 2019), and the fourth is Jannik Sinner, seeded number eight: in short, practically the best that could be done wait from the men’s draw of the Championships.

AGAINST EXPECTATIONS

—

Quarterfinals that were the opposite of what was expected. The whole world was waiting for a last game battle between the two terrible 2003s, Alcaraz and Holger Rune, and instead the third match between them (they were 1-1 in the previous matches) disappointed expectations. The fault, so to speak, of the Spanish number one in the world (7-6 (4) 6-4 6-4 in favor of him), who has shown that there is a big difference between the two, we don’t know what can be filled in the future. Because Alcaraz continues to improve, he seems to learn something every point, every game, every game he plays, in spite of those who say he has no more room for improvement. The phenomenon from Murcia has now almost completed his adaptation to grass, something that had already been seen with Berrettini, an opponent who proved to be much tougher than Rune, who resisted in the first set but then could do nothing against a player, currently, of a superior category like Alcaraz, who thus conquers his third slam semifinal.