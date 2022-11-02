A few weeks after the end of the 2022 World Cup, the attention and general curiosity of spectators is focusing not only on what will happen in the next races in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, but also on the tests that will take place on this last track in the days immediately following the GP. The 22 and 23 Novemberin fact, the teams will participate in the Pirelli test for the 2023 tires with two drivers each, one of them belonging to the Academy of their respective teams or a young rookie.

In the United Arab Emirates, for example, there will be Nyck De Vries’ debut with the AlphaTauri (possibly also that of Fernando Alonso in Aston Martin), but also that of another interesting profile: specifically, the Mercedes has in fact formalized the participation in the tests of Frederik Vestimember of his Junior Team from 2021. Once he completes his commitment to Formula 2, where he won a race in Baku at the wheel of the ART Grand Prix team, the 20-year-old Dane will reach the Mercedes pits, and then test the W13 for the first time ever.

A childhood dream coming true! On the 22. of November I will complete my first ever running in a @ MercedesAMGF1 formula 1 car at the Young Driver Test in Abu Dhabi! ⭐️ It’s an incredible sign of trust from Mercedes which I like to thank Mercedes for! pic.twitter.com/RGu4n2rWHU – Frederik Vesti Official (@frederik_vesti) November 2, 2022

Vesti, born in 2002 and champion of the European Formula Regional in 2019, commented on the news with a tweet on his profile Twitter: “A childhood dream that comes true – he wrote – on November 22nd I will complete my first ever test aboard a Formula 1 Mercedes in the Abu Dhabi tests for young drivers! It is an incredible sign of trust on the part of Mercedes, which I thank ”.