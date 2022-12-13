Frédéric Vasseur will leave the Alfa Romeo Orlen team in January 2023 after six seasons. In the season that has just ended, he led the team to its best result in ten years with sixth place in the constructors’ championship. A growing number of insiders believe the French manager is poised to succeed Mattia Binotto at Ferrari
