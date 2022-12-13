Claudia Sheinbaum literally hit Marcelo Ebrard and his claims to avoid asymmetries in the selection process for Morena’s presidential candidacy and to place them on the public opinion window to be measured and judged. The head of government said that neither she nor she sees the need to resign, nor does she see it as convenient to debate in the first quarter of the year. In the first case, because she was elected, that she is a rather weak answer; in the second, so as not to remove the spotlight from the elections for governor in the state of Mexico and Coahuila, which is a questionable reaction.

What transpires is that Sheinbaum does not want to have a confrontation in front of public opinion without the protection of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Without him, Sheinbaum would be a recognized leftist militant, but without the size or merits to run for president. Hand in hand with her, she Sheinbaum is the main contender for the candidacy. In this way, her rejection of Ebrard’s proposals is understood, since her national promotions would lack the support of those who come thinking that with the support of López Obrador she will be the next president, and the financial support she has received would not have the current fluidity.

Sheinbaum appears at the forefront in practically all the polls that are looking at 2024, but it could be argued that it is artificially inflated by the perception that she is López Obrador’s candidate. And it is, until now, because although she seems to be walking firmly towards the presidential candidacy under her protective cloak, it cannot be assured that in about 10 months, when it is defined who will take the baton from López Obrador, it will be the same. same. The head of government has had a strong wear and tear in office, which has annoyed the president on several occasions and through third parties has received various estrangements.

For months the president has considered that Sheinbaum has many problems in Mexico City that he has not been able to resolve satisfactorily. In November he ordered the creation of an alternate political group, which includes the director of the Federal Electricity Commission, Manuel Bartlett, and the attorney general, Alejandro Gertz Manero, to help him give governability to the federal capital. The president also does not trust the Secretary General of the Government, Martí Batres, whom he has systematically excluded from key decisions and actions, such as the planning of the counter-march on November 27.

But even so, the problems continue, as happened last week where a bad management by your government to carry out the drainage works in San Gregorio, Xochimilco, produced demonstrations, blockades and confrontations in that area, which led it to cancel them. Another problem that came to López Obrador’s office -of which the conclusion is not yet known- is the agreement he signed in October with the Airbnb platform and UNESCO to promote Mexico City as the “capital of creative tourism”, which according to With the analysis that was presented to the president, it would cause the phenomenon of gentrification, where the transformation of depressed neighborhoods -middle and lower classes- into fashionable areas, with luxury homes, restaurants and boutiques, due to the displacement of people to other areas of the periphery due to the increase in housing prices. The head of government has said that this will not happen.

The head of government has acted like a bad clone of the president, being like an echo of all the pronouncements that López Obrador makes and supporting all his positions, such as the ones he had against the feminists, who only seeing the damage he was causing , sought to have an approach that was not successful. The feminist groups, whose antagonism with the president was not resolved by Sheinbaum, has become one of the electoral issues that have been discussed with López Obrador, due to the potential risk that he could have with an important segment of the electorate.

Sheinbaum is fully committed to what López Obrador indicates, which is a rhetorical statement in the face of the facts. Not only in speech, but in actions. She wanted the president for the November 27 march to show flows of people on Paseo de la Reforma, and Sheinbaum organized runners mobilized by her government to help generate that perception. López Obrador asked him to elevate the social program “My scholarship to start” to constitutional rank, and he fulfilled it in November when it was approved in the local congress, mostly by Morena, the greens and the PT, although in a discriminatory manner because it excluded minors from private schools.

Sheinbaum always wants to look good with the president, but he can’t always. Sometimes the grudge that he hides comes out. An example of this was when she declared on the eve of the Formula One Mexican Grand Prix that she would not go to the racetrack because it was a “fifi” event. There were several protests against this statement, such as that of the Morenista deputy Antonio Pérez Garibay, father of Sergio Checo Pérez, who sent a card to the president asking him to remind him that there was a federal commitment so that the Grand Prix would continue to run in the City of Mexico until 2025. Through his adviser coordinator, Lázaro Cárdenas, he asked him to refrain from saying unfortunate phrases. Another example where she crouched was her with the Mexico-Toluca fast train, which she visited in her campaign for the head of government and said that she would make a museum on corruption there. She recently appeared in a photo with the president, the governor of the state of Mexico and the secretary of Communications, where it was announced that it will be ready in a year.

Sheinbaum has had many setbacks, but she is still López Obrador’s favorite to win the presidential candidacy. The doctor knows her vulnerabilities through the scolding of the National Palace and cannot open more fronts. Resigning and debating Ebrard in the spring would definitely be suicide for her.

