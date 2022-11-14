Volkswagen, BMW, Kia, Peugeot and Renault – all unveiled new logos in the past two years and all had one thing in common: they were smashed. All 3D effects had to disappear for a simple logo. Besides the fact that 2D logos are very hip (just look at Instagram or Google Chrome), these flat logos are also more suitable for online. This includes the new Audi logo.

We admit right: we were apparently not paying attention either. Audi secretly unveiled the new logo on the Audi Q8 e-tron. Our heads were still spinning from the confusing name, probably. The new logo is still in the shape of four rings, but the 3D effect is gone and the chrome is gone. The logo is now black and white. Volkswagen now has that too, by the way.

Why is the new Audi logo black and white?

According to Audi, the white rings look optically brighter by making them on a black background. They say the new logo has a ‘high-quality look’ and still looks 3D up close. Incidentally, you don’t have to choose white rings: ‘Customers can continue to choose our new rings in black. This variant replaces the white with a dark gray that looks like high-gloss black’.

Designer André Georgi says of the logo: ‘We believe we have found the “new chrome”: the clarity of the new black and white rings makes our corporate identity unmistakable. The thin black border around the rings provides a consistent, high-quality look, regardless of the color of the car’s paintwork or grille.