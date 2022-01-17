The IndyCar universe has officially welcomed one back woman in the largest US single-seater category: approaching the next 2o22 season, the team AJ Foyt Racing has in fact extended its partnership with the ROKiT group by announcing the engagement of the Colombian Tatiana Calderon, who will play the next championship only on the occasion of the races not on ovals, in which the team has not yet established which driver it will participate with. The 28-year-old, engaged during the last year in the role of test driver of Alfa Romeo in F1, will therefore make her debut in IndyCar, where she will take to the track with the Chevrolet number 11.

Calderon commented on his new signature on the contract, not hiding all his emotion for the start of a new challenge: “I am thrilled and very grateful to Jonathan Kendrick, ROKiT and AJ Foyt Racing for the opportunity to be able to race in the IndyCar Series. – told the team’s official website – since I started my career with single-seaters in the United States eleven years ago, this category has been a reference for me and it’s a dream come true be on the starting grid this year. I can’t wait to get to St. Petersburg for the first race of the season. I am well aware of the challenge that awaits me – he added – but this is the opportunity of a lifetime and I am eager to make the most of it ”.

2022 INDYCAR DRIVER! A dream come true to be back in the🇺🇸 thanks to Jonathan Kendrick, @rokit and @AJFoytRacing for the opportunity! Can’t wait to Rokit! 🚀🏎 follow the # 11 Rokit Chevrolet! 😉 pic.twitter.com/4VqqhDNZ4i – Tatiana Calderon (@TataCalde) January 17, 2022

Happiness also expressed by the co-founder and President of ROKiT Jonathan Kendrick, who stressed the importance of this move: “One of our core principles in general marketing of the ROKiT brand around the world – He admitted – is our support and promotion of women in motorsport. We have supported Tatiana for a long time, immediately recognizing her talent and charisma. We know that she is already a role model for many young female pilots around the world and we think IndyCar’s huge exposure will only serve to increase its reach even further to become an inspiration for many more women to get involved in motorsports. ” The Colombian, also back from two seasons of absolute value in the WEC, will carry out the first tests with the new car already this week at Sebring.