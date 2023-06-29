Thursday, June 29, 2023
Official: Tata Martino will be Lionel Messi’s coach at Inter Miami

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Official: Tata Martino will be Lionel Messi’s coach at Inter Miami

Gerardo Martino

Gerardo Martino and Lionel Messi.

Gerardo Martino and Lionel Messi.

The MLS club made the official announcement of the hiring.

The Argentinian Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino He was named this Wednesday the new coach of Inter Miami, an MLS club.

El Tata will meet again with his compatriot Lionel Messi from July, pending the approval of his visa.

“The Club has appointed Gerardo Martino as technical director. The MLS Cup and MLS Coach of the Year-winning manager, with experience with national teams in Argentina and Mexico, FC Barcelona and more, joins the Club while He is waiting for his employment documentation,” Inter Miami said in a statement.

Martino already trained Messi at Barcelona in the 2013-2014 academic year in the Argentine team (2014-2016).

ADVANCE
EFE

