Reuters: Officials from NATO countries have begun to actively persuade Turkey to approve Sweden’s membership

Officials from NATO member countries stepped up efforts to persuade Turkey to approve Sweden’s membership ahead of the Vilnius summit on July 11-12, the agency said. Reuters.

“In recent days, various officials from NATO countries have been working on Turkey in an attempt to get Ankara’s approval,” the publication said.

At the same time, the source of the agency noted that it is currently unknown whether Ankara intends to give its consent on this issue.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said that he considers the actions of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Sweden to be unacceptable, given that Stockholm wants to join NATO.