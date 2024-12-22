He Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2024 has once again spread enthusiasm, joy and, of course, millions of euros throughout Spain. This year they have been put into circulation 193 million tenths and 2,702 million euros at stake (112 million more than in 2023) that have been distributed among the 29,536,720 winning tenths of the draw.

However, no matter how much the numbers have been sung by the children of San Ildefonso or broadcast on TV, until The Mint and Stamp Factory does not issue the Official Christmas Lottery Prize Listthe prize cannot be claimed or collected.

Download the complete list of awards

Official list of prizes for the 2024 Christmas Raffle Discharge

How the Official Christmas Prize List is made

Thus, during the Christmas Lottery Draw, as the prizes are awarded, there are fifty people workingor to create the official list of winning numbers published by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado during December 22 in a PDF document.

This process seeks to avoid possible errors and verify that each of the winning numbers match those sung by the children of the San Ildefonso school during the draw. For this reason, different verifications are carried out during and after the end of the Christmas Lottery. Once the last of the checks is completed at the Teatro Real, it is at the National Mint and Stamp Factory where the last review is carried out and the Official List of Christmas Lottery Prizes 2024.

The Christmas Lottery prizes

The amount of money distributed depends on the category of the prize. On the one hand, we have the 13 main awards:

El Gordo (or First Prize) – 400,000 euros per tenth winner and 4,000,000 euros for the series.

– 400,000 euros per tenth winner and 4,000,000 euros for the series. Second prize – 125,000 euros per winning tenth and 1,250,000 euros for the series.

– 125,000 euros per winning tenth and 1,250,000 euros for the series. Third prize – 50,000 euros per tenth winner and 500,000 euros for the series.

– 50,000 euros per tenth winner and 500,000 euros for the series. Fourth prizes (there are two numbers awarded with the fourth prize) – 20,000 euros for the tenth winner and 200,000 euros for the series.

(there are two numbers awarded with the fourth prize) – 20,000 euros for the tenth winner and 200,000 euros for the series. Fifth prizes (there are eight fifth prizes) – 6,000 euros for tenth prizes and 60,000 euros for the series.





But the awards don’t end there. The Christmas Lottery also distributes a lot of money with secondary prizes such as la pedrea, with 1,794 awards of 1,000 euros for the series (100 euros per tenth). And we must not forget about approaches, terminations and reinstatement.

La Pedrea – 1,794 prizes of 1,000 euros for the series and 100 euros for the tenth winner.

– 1,794 prizes of 1,000 euros for the series and 100 euros for the tenth winner. Refund – 9,999 prizes of 200 euros per series and 20 euros per tenth.

– 9,999 prizes of 200 euros per series and 20 euros per tenth. Approaches to Gordo – two prizes of 20,000 euros for the series and 2,000 euros for each of the tenths with the numbers before and after the First prize.

– two prizes of 20,000 euros for the series and 2,000 euros for each of the tenths with the numbers before and after the First prize. Approaches to Second Prize – two prizes of 12,500 euros per series and 1,500 euros per tenth for the numbers before and after the Second Prize.

– two prizes of 12,500 euros per series and 1,500 euros per tenth for the numbers before and after the Second Prize. Approaches to Third Prize – two prizes of 9,600 euros per series and 960 euros per winning tenth for the numbers before and after the Third Prize.

– two prizes of 9,600 euros per series and 960 euros per winning tenth for the numbers before and after the Third Prize. Gordo’s Endings – 999 prizes of 1000 euros for the series and 100 euros per tenth for the last two figures equal to the First prize.

– 999 prizes of 1000 euros for the series and 100 euros per tenth for the last two figures equal to the First prize. Second Prize Completions – 999 prizes of 1,000 euros for the series and 100 euros for the tenth for the last two figures equal to the Second prize.

– 999 prizes of 1,000 euros for the series and 100 euros for the tenth for the last two figures equal to the Second prize. Third Prize Completions – 999 prizes of 1,000 euros for the series and 100 per tenth winner for the last two figures equal to the Third prize.

– 999 prizes of 1,000 euros for the series and 100 per tenth winner for the last two figures equal to the Third prize. Hundreds of the Gordo – 99 prizes of 1,000 euros for the series and 100 euros for the tenth for the remaining 99 numbers at the completion of the last three figures of the First Prize.

– 99 prizes of 1,000 euros for the series and 100 euros for the tenth for the remaining 99 numbers at the completion of the last three figures of the First Prize. Second prize hundreds – 99 prizes of 1,000 euros for the series and 100 euros for the tenth for the remaining 99 numbers at the completion of the last three figures of the Second prize.

– 99 prizes of 1,000 euros for the series and 100 euros for the tenth for the remaining 99 numbers at the completion of the last three figures of the Second prize. Third prize hundreds – 99 prizes of 1,000 euros for the series and 100 euros for the tenth for the remaining 99 numbers at the completion of the last three figures of the Third prize.

– 99 prizes of 1,000 euros for the series and 100 euros for the tenth for the remaining 99 numbers at the completion of the last three figures of the Third prize. Hundreds of the Fourth Prizes – 198 prizes of 1,000 euros for the series and 100 euros for the tenth for the remaining 198 numbers of the hundred of the two Fourth prizes.





The place to collect your Christmas Lottery prize It will depend on the amount of this. If it is less than 2,000 euros, you can do it from the same afternoon of December 22 at any of the more than 10,000 points in the network of State Lotteries and Betting. And also through Bizum!

If the prize is equal to or greater than 2,000 euros, things change. Yes or yes, you have to Go to a banking entity (BBVA or CaixaBank). You will need to bring with you the prize winner and your ID to be able to identify yourself. Once your identity and your winning ticket are verified, the money is transferred to the indicated account. Of course, remember that you will have to wait until the first business day after the draw (Monday, December 23).





Finally, If you bought your Christmas tenth through the online channel official of State Lotteries and Betting, if the prize is greater than 2,000 euros, it will be deposited into the account associated with your user. If it is a smaller prize, the money will be transferred directly to your game account.

And remember! You have until March 24, 2025 to claim the money of your Christmas Lottery prize. Once that period has passed, the money remains with the Treasury.