The epic triumph in the Etihad Stadium and the good role, although with unfavorable results, before the Tottenham in the EFL Cup (4-3), seemed to mark a promising start for the ‘red devils’ under the orders of Amorim. This Sunday, Old…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only