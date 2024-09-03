But now the Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) alliance has also failed to stop the AfD from soaring in Saxony and Thuringia. Nevertheless, the party, which was founded just a few months ago, immediately became the third strongest political force in both state parliaments – and this largely without the help of former AfD voters, as some in the Union had hoped.

Rather, the party, however vague its content-related contours may be, occupies a gap in the party spectrum that has only recently opened up in Germany, as in France: socio-culturally, the BSW is more to the right, socio-economically more to the left. In theory, this makes it compatible in many directions.

Before any practice, however, the founder Sahra Wagenknecht stands with a fundamentally totalitarian habitus, which caused her to fail in her previous party just as it did in 2018 when she founded the collective movement “Aufstehen”. Whether the BSW is here to stay will only become clear gradually.

#BSW #party #rise