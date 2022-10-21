Saturday, October 22, 2022
Official: Giorgia Meloni appointed Prime Minister of Italy

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 21, 2022
in World
Italy

Giorgia Meloni in an act of celebration after her victory in the Italian elections.

Giorgia Meloni in an act of celebration after her victory in the Italian elections.

She will be the first woman to assume that position in the history of the country.

The leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, winner of the general elections, today agreed to form a government before the head of state, Sergio Mattarella, and will be the first woman to assume that position in the country’s history.

Meloni went at 4:30 p.m. (2:30 p.m. GMT) in a white Fiat and with some notes in hand to the Roman Quirinal Palace convened by President Mattarella, who in the last two days has carried out a round of consultations with the parliamentary groups that emerged from the September 25 elections.

(News in development)

