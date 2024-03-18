by VALERIO BARRETTA

Aldeguer in MotoGP with Ducati

Fermin Aldeguer he will be a MotoGP rider in the 2025 season, and will ride a Ducati. It was the Borgo Panigale manufacturer that officially announced the agreement which will see the Spaniard riding a Desmosedici until at least 2026, with the option of a two-year renewal (therefore until 2028).

The Ducati tweet

This is the Ducati press release.

The news does not come as a surprise, as Aldeguer was already one of the strongest candidates for the place in the VR46 team vacated by Luca Marini. In the end, in the ballot with Fabio Di Giannantonio, the latter's experience prevailed, but the interest in the 2005 class – third in last year's Moto2 with Boscoscuro – never waned.

From 2025 Aldeguer will therefore have his opportunity to emerge at the highest levels, and he will be able to do so immediately on a competitive bike. It could even be a GP25 if an agreement is reached with Pramac (Jorge Martin and Franco Morbidelli are out of contract), otherwise they will have to “settle” for the GP24 of a customer team.