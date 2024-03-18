Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Pop singer Henry Valentino, whose real name was Hans Blum, has died. The musician was 95 years old. He celebrated his greatest success with “Im Wagen vor mir”.

Overath – In his most famous song he sings about how he dreamily drives behind a pretty girl in the car. Now the singer of “Im Wagen vor mir”, Henry Valentino, has died in the presence of his family. The 95-year-old's record company announced this on Monday (March 18).

Pop star Henry Valentino is dead: “Peacefully” and passed away with his family

Composer and racket singer Henry Valentino has died at the age of 95. (Archive photo) © Imago

“A long life marked by happiness and impressive creativity has come to an end,” his family said in a statement on Monday. Valentino, whose real name was Hans Blum, died at home “as he wished,” the family continued. “At night and completely peaceful.”

Actually, Valentino aka Blum was the man behind the stage. He earned his living as a composer for most of his life. The list of artists for whom he wrote songs was long – from Howard Carpendale (“The Beautiful Girl from Page One”) to Wencke Myhre (“Don't Bite into Every Apple”) to Hildegard Knef (“The Old Wolf”) . His songs were entered into the Grand Prix Eurovision de la Chanson four times. Valentino had its heyday in the 60s and 70s.

Became famous with “In the car in front of me”: pop legend Henry Valentino is dead

With the song “Im Wagen vor mir” he also achieved nationwide success on stage in a duet with singer Ursula “Uschi” Peysang. But he never really wanted to be famous, as he revealed in an interview with the German Press Agency on his 90th birthday. The fictional character Henry Valentino was created when he couldn't get a song sold to a record company.

Pop singer Henry Valentino is dead. The singer and composer celebrated his greatest successes in the 70s. Everyone knows his most famous song today: “In the car in front of me”. (Archive photo) © dpa

From then on, Hans Blum called himself Henry Valentino, put on a hat, wore a wide mustache and sang himself – with a disguised, grating voice. When he spoke normally, he actually had a very clear, gentle tone. He lived in Overath near Cologne. His birthplace was Hanover.

Henry Valentino's cause of death is still unknown

Just a few days ago, the US musician Eric Carmen died at the age of 74; He also died in his sleep, but the cause of death is still unknown. The German pop world recently had to say goodbye to another singer, Ray Miller. (rku/dpa)