Far from the spotlight and the crowds of large-format tourist destinations, Laredo, Texas It is usually an atypical oasis of opportunities for those who know how to appreciate simple details on a smaller scale.

In keeping with the warmth of its climate, this iconic border city awaits us with open arms to spend a few days of tranquility, strolling and tasting a good part of the local food, but above all to take advantage of Black Friday, the tradition popularized in 1975. that makes this day the busiest of the year, with multiple offers and discounts, making Laredo one of those definitive paradises.

Thanks to its strategic geography, getting to one of the best secrets in Texas is very simple, since the company Aeromar easily connects Mexico City with Laredo, Texas. Also, if you come by car on a road trip with the family, you can get there through the already famous Mexico 85 highway, better known as Mexico-New Laredo. Or by bus via Greyhound, Senda or other land lines that offer daily runs to Laredo, Texas from Monterrey.

With a local population that is almost 100% bilingual, shopping smart has the best benefits in terms of distance, fuel and time savings, in addition to the fact that food and lodging costs in Laredo are the most affordable in Texas .

Begin our end-of-year journey in Laredo, Texason a special date for shopping fans brings us closer to the perfect Christmas gift without the need for long lines and unnecessary outlays, but it also triggers that emotion that our next favorite game, seasonal item of clothing or essential gadget finds us the best market price.

To make the most optimal experience, before embarking on your trip, take into account:

1. Visit your favorite websites and stores to find out beforehand about available promotions and discounts.

2. Book your hotel in time to avoid setbacks.

3. Make a checklist of purchases and places you will visit.

4. Subscribe to different newsletters from your favorite brands to receive last minute offers and coupons.

5. Build your budget, contemplating an extra for unmissable last minute offers.

With a peaceful cut and a pleasant atmosphere, in addition to having a considerable number of activities places to spend the morning or an afternoon after shopping, Laredo, Texas is considered a meeting and recreation point for the whole family and safe, with one of the highest vaccination rates in the entire United States Laredo, considered low risk for the transmission of COVID.

The variety of stores found in the city is so wide that a single day is not enough to take advantage of the great deals. However, if what you plan is to take full advantage of Black Friday or reach savings of up to 70%, you can not miss El Mall del Norte, The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo, or the stores around the city. such as Ross, Marshall’s, Burlington, TJMAXX and DD’s Discounts, in addition to the four Walmart and two Target locations.

The best brands and boutiques, going from exclusive to fun and popular, Laredo, Texas promises fun, products and savings for all tastes and pockets, as well as a treatment, warmth and guarantee that only you can see and live here can offer, in addition, Spanish is also spoken!

Do you want it even easier and more exciting? Download the app VisitLaredo and follow VisitLaredoTx on social networks. You can also visit the official site www.visitLaredo.com, or go personally to their offices. In Laredo, Texas at 101 Salinas Ave, 78040, and in Mexico at Plaza Fiesta San Agustin, local 2214, in Monterrey, Nuevo León.