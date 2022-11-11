According to @elchiringuitotv Papu had left in the middle of the game, leaving his teammates stranded. The only thing missing was the direct connection from the airport to say that he had gone to Argentina.

Today: Papu training in Seville. pic.twitter.com/oUg5jo4rIx

– Raul Lalo Sevillista (@raulalosfc) November 11, 2022