There are just nine days left before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, and logically the footballers who know that they will be summoned by their respective national teams have a large part of their minds there, taking into account the magnitude of the tournament and that you do not always have the chance of being able to dispute it, since it depends on many factors.
The Argentine is not the exception to the rule Alejandro “Papu” Gomezexplosive midfielder of Sevilla in Spain, who along with Marcos Acuña and Gonzalo Montiel were rested by the country manager Jorge Sampaoli for alleged “muscle discomfort”, which did not go down well with the fans of the Andalusian club.
As if this were not enough, the player who emerged from Arsenal de Sarandí left the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium in his team’s clash against Real Sociedad before time, when there was still practically a full time to play.
“We commented that Papu Gómez and Acuña were low in Sevilla, Two suspicious casualties. The unofficial medical report was that they had muscle fatigue. While his teammates were playing, Papu Gómez left the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium with 35 minutes remaining in the game. What’s more, I was about to catch it. I saw him in the car and I started to run after him”, commented the Spanish chronicler Gonzalo Tortosa for the program The beach bar.
Papu has played 17 games with his club (12 for La Liga and 5 for the Champions League) this season, with no goals and two assists. What decision will the managers make regarding him after the World Cup?
#Seville #furious #Papu #Gómez #suspicious #leaving #stadium #early
