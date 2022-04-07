The date of the 2nd edition of the Off-road International Fairscheduled from 30 September to 2 October 2022 in Versilia. The demonstration off road with completely free admission doubles and after success of 2021 also returns in 2022, with the same open air formula. Last year they attended the event well 32,000 peoplewhich they had “invaded” both Viareggio that Massarosa (the two municipalities at the heart of the event).

The report of the Viareggio Off-road International Fair organized by the FIF

In the EXPO area of Viareggio there were 70 exhibitors while in the Experience area in Massarosa the beauty of 2,900 test drives.

Date of the International Off-road Fair 2022

The second edition of the International Off-road Fair takes place from 30 September to 2 October 2022 and hopes to improve the 2021 numbers.

Expo Area International Off-road Fair 2021

The 2022 program will respect the winning characteristics of the debut one, trying to improve every detail and with some important ones Announcementsmainly concerning the location of the test drives.

International Off-road Fair 2022 Viareggio and Massarosa program

In fact, a Viareggio the wholeEXPO areaalong Viale Europa, but the novelty will be represented by the presence in the vicinity of theEXP area 2which will allow visitors to fully experience the SUVs, on a path designed ad hoc, without departing from the exhibition.

Test drive Ineos Grenadier at the 2021 Off-road International Fair

It is instead confirmed a Massarosa the EXP 1 area, intended for vehicles 4 × 4 with reduced, that can be tested on various routes, fun and completely natural, with technical steps designed by Federal School. It should be added that the visitors who will take part in these tests (absolutely free) will be able to count along the route on the capillary support of the instructors of the Federal School.

Off-road International Fair 2022 off road tour

Also in 2022 the organization of four different and spectacular ones is confirmed TOUR which, during the three days of the Fair, will allow many visitors to discover incredibly suggestive landscapes and places.

The EXP 1 area of ​​Massarosa

The routes of these TOURS are in way of definition and will be announced in detail in June.

Photo of the Off-road International Fair first edition

