saving the forest Photo: Matthew Abbott/World Press Photo.

The last seasons have been registered fires in Australia Photo: Matthew Abbott/World Press Photo.

Indigenous inhabitants use fire strategically Photo: Matthew Abbott/World Press Photo.

Painting of a kangaroo carved in stone in a cave in Australia Photo: Matthew Abbott/World Press Photo.

The Amazon forest is being deforested Photo: Lalo de Almeida / World Press Photo.

"Blood is a Seed" Photo: Isadora Romero / World Press Photo.

In 2021 a protest was registered in Yangon Photo: Anonymous / World Press Photo.
