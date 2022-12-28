2022 ends and social action left behind the isolation that the pandemic brought covid-19. Personal interactions have been taking their usual and normal space in social action. The December holidays have been the sample. even with some sick relativeThe others come to the festivities. This return to normality has also revealed an economic situation that is on pins: contained inflation that is already affecting the basic food basket and many other consumer goods. The inflation rate is still in one digit, and the rate of dollar change is still controlled. Annual inflation in 2022according to him Bank of Mexicothe National Consumer Price Index (INPC) is 7.8%.

On the other hand, a Annual underlying INPC of 8.51% (“This indicator includes the Merchandise and Services subindexes. The Merchandise subindex is made up of the groups: Processed food, beverages, tobacco and Other merchandise. The Services subindex is made up of the groups: Housing (room), Education (tuition) and Other services”). As can be seen, food, housing, education and other services, which are consumptions that are present in the vast majority of Mexican families, present single-digit inflation. But, that is worth it, just less than a point and a half away from reaching double digits. In addition to this, we must add the forecast of low economic growth for 2023.

OF ECLAC AND GDP. These risk signals are given by international organizations, for example, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal) of the United Nations: “In the case of Mexico, it is estimated that the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) went from 2.9 in 2022 to 1.1 by 2023. “The situation imposes challenges to macroeconomic management,” said the Executive Secretary of ECLAC, José Manuel Salazar Xirinachs”…This declining forecast of economic growth for Mexico and Latin America comes because “the monetary policy responses adopted worldwide in 2022, in a context of global inflation, have caused increases in financial volatility and risk rejection levels and, therefore, have induced lower capital flows to emerging economies , including those of the region” (THE DEBATE, 24/Dec/2022).

These elements herald a return to the normal in Mexicoafter the pandemic covid-19where it is expected a contraction of the economy of 62% in 2023 compared to 2022. This represents almost a third of what grew in 2022, what the national economy will grow in 2023. That is, next year will be a challenge macroeconomic and of government control of public spending in Mexico. Undoubtedly, this situation is a reflection of international and regional trends in the World economy. But it will be difficult to achieve a recovery from purchasing power. And, even more so, if it is not possible to reverse the drop in GDP announced by the ECLAC, it will be more difficult for inflation to continue to be maintained in one digit.

PARAGRAPHS: END OF THE YEAR, OBESITY AND OVERWEIGHT. We are already a few days away from the end of 2022. The next installment of Readings, THE DEBATE, It will already be in January 2023. In each house, each person thinks these days what is coming. As related above, the economy will be a challenge for all of us who inhabit Sinaloa and Mexico. These are dates when people remember those who are no longer here on the planet. Those who can stop being so soon are also visited. On this occasion, allow me, kind reader, to insist on the need to stop the obesity and overweight pandemic.

There is a graphic description of the situation of this pandemic in our country, published here in Lecturas, THE DEBATE: “Count 10 men and you will find that in 7 you will see traits of obesity or overweight. Count 10 women, most of the time, you will find 8 have traits of obesity or overweight. That is what the statistical figures of the Ensanut describe. This shows how in Mexico, Sinaloa and where you live, kind reader, human beings are destroying our bodies. (25/Sep/2022). In these December holidays, unfortunately, the excesses make that description increase. Hills sad and dangerous as a nation, is that the infants of Mexico are also prey to that pandemic of obesity and overweight. Do, dear reader, a count, and you will see how tragic the situation is. Go as insistent mention: We Mexicans must take care of obesity and overweight our bodies, and those of the girls, boys and adolescents who are in custody and guardianship. Otherwise, it will stop making Mexican society viable.