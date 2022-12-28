Lady Loose Bloomers, the wife of Lord Feebledickshared the egalitarian preaching of Mr Bernard Shaw, but only up to a certain point. She did not disdain to receive in his bed Wellh Ung, the bullish young man in charge of raising the pheasants, but although he accepted the necessary closeness of the bodies, he did not admit the suppression of social distance. One afternoon, in the delight of sensual passion, the ranger told him: “Move over, mama!” The lady immediately got rid of the erotic embrace and admonished the imprudent young man with a strong accent: “In your case, boy, you should say: ‘If you don’t mind, niilady, please move on'”…

On the crowded bus an individual supported himself by putting his hand on the reed waist of a pretty girl. She told him, annoyed: ¨Can’t you put your hand elsewhere?”. “Yes, I can,” the subject replied, “but I didn’t think he would let me.”

in the department store the person in charge of the perfumery section told the elegant gentleman: “This fragrance is the ideal gift for a lady. It is called ‘Maybe'”. The elegant gentleman asked: “Don’t you have one called ‘Of course’?”.

Dulcimela, graceful youth, and single, he made a sincere confession to his parents: the night before he had lost his virginity. the mom, who was distracted watching her series, told him: “You never know where you leave things”. The gentleman, on the other hand, demanded, severe: “Demand from the man who took away the precious finery of your maidenhood to give you back your honor”. Dulcimela objected: “If I demand that he return my honor, he will demand that I return his money.”

Don Poseidon, well-to-do farmer, commented to the school teacher: “I’ll go to the city to consult the eye doctor”. The teacher corrected him: “You mean the eye doctor.” “No,” he replied. Don Poseidon-. I’m fine from there”.

Today is the day of those who voted for Lopez Obrador.

Today is the day of those who believed in their promises of change.

Today is the day of those who thought that I would respect the laws and the institutions.

Today is the day for those who assumed that victory would change their character aggressive, pugnacious and bellicose for another thoughtful and prudent

Today is the day of those who imagined that under his presidency the number of poor people in the country would decrease.

Today is the day of those who took it for granted that I would respect the democracybecause thanks to his exercise he came to power.

Today is the day of those who gave faith to their oath to fulfill and enforce the Constitution and the laws that emanate from it.

Today is the day of those who accepted his timorous and useless policy of “hugs, not bullets.” Today is the day for those who think that the Airport “Felipe Ángeles”, the Mayan Train and the Dos Bocas refinery they will be useful and profitable works.

Today is the day for those who bought a ticket for the presidential plane raffle, and for those who attended the dinner with tamales to promote it.

Today is the day for those who take it for granted that Lopez he will cede power to any of his corcholatas after the election of the 24th, and that he will go to his ranch with the appropriate name instead of establishing a maximum of those of “The President lives here, and the one in charge lives across the street.”

Today is the day of those who said that with AMLO health, security, the economy, and education would improve, and cronyism, nepotism, and corruption would disappear.

Today is the day for those who trust that the militarization of the country, and the large gifts, sinecures and perks that the Armed Forces have received from AMLO They will be beneficial to the country.

Today is the day for those who continue to believe in Lopez Obrador.

Today is April Fools Day. FINISH.

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

That man was wise.

He was so wise that he did not know what he was wise.

One day he saw that in the world faith disappeared.

opined:

-Maybe we can live without her. More knowledge arises from doubt than from doubt. blind faith.

Shortly after the wise man saw hope disappear.

Commented:

Maybe we can get rid of her. Many times hope is deceptive, and ends in despair.

Some time passed, and the wise man saw love disappear

Then he lost all hope and all faith, and said desolately:

-Now we are lost.

By AFA.

“AMLO will resign before the end of the year.”

forgive me the presents

that false prophecy.

Remember: today is the day

of the Holy Innocents.