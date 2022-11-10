The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand said that October 2022 was one of the three warmest in the history of meteorological observations in Russia, which have been conducted since 1891.

In conversation with TASS On Thursday, November 10, the specialist recalled that October 2018 was the warmest in Russia, when in Central Russia the temperature exceeded the norm by about 2.5 degrees, and in the north of the country by about 10 degrees.

According to the forecast of Rosgidromettsentr, which was released in early autumn, temperatures around the climatic norm are expected in most of Russia in December. The average monthly temperature is above the norm in December in Taimyr, north-east of Yakutia, it will be below the norm in most of Chukotka, Kamchatka and the Magadan region, on the Pacific coast of the Khabarovsk Territory.

Earlier on November 10, Vilfand warned Muscovites about light snow and frost on November 14. According to him, already on Sunday, November 13, in the afternoon the temperature will drop to 4-5 degrees. On the 14th, compared to Saturday, in one day, the temperature will drop by about 10 degrees. During the day and at night it is expected from -3 to +2 degrees.

November 2 Roman Vilfand said that in November in a number of regions of Russia, including the Arkhangelsk region, Karelia and Komi, the temperature will be above the norm. According to him, it will be relatively warm in the Vologda Oblast, in the north of the Volga Federal District, in Siberia, in the Urals and in the Far East. “360”.

On the same day, Vilfand said that snow and frost would come to Moscow no earlier than the second decade of November. He added that the air temperature will be around 0 or slightly higher, the city news agency clarifies. “Moscow”. Until November 13, the establishment of negative temperatures in the capital region is not predicted, writes NSN.

According to Vilfand, the temperature will be slightly lower in the coming winter. RT. The specialist stressed that no anomalous cold is expected in any subject of the Russian Federation.