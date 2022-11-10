Alfredo Arias sticks out his chest: “We entered the party that they did not want to invite us”

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Alfredo Arias, technician from Santa Fe.
Alfredo Arias, Santa Fe coach.
The DT analyzed the cardinal’s victory against Pereira in El Campín.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 09, 2022, 11:45 PM
Santa Fe defeated Pereira 2-0 and reached 4 points in group A of the League. His coach, Alfredo Arias, analyzed the victory and the leadership of the group.
At a press conference, the DT spoke of the difficulties that the team had, especially in the first half.
Analysis: “Everyone has cabals. One tries to repeat what is going well for one…. The first half was very disputed, we proposed a match…I said before that I was looking to put the players in the substitutions when in the match they would have traveled 4 or 5 kilometers. We deserved more to open the game and we missed out on options. We beat a rival who was doing very well and as a visitor, that enhances the victory. that enhances us. Character matters.”
Stupinan: “He has scored goals in the last 5 games, he has been regular, he has a lot of capacity and we hope he continues in the same way”.
Defending: “The changes are good or bad for the players, a couple of interviews ago I said that the prominence of the technicians is excessive. They have committed themselves to the work of the week. Pereira had a change in his 5-3-2 scheme “We had to change the central defenders and mark the strength of the two of them in attack, I think they fulfilled it. Barboza took him out for the yellow card. We have to improve day by day. We entered a party to which many did not want to invite us and we are inside and well dressed and we are going to dance with the prettiest”.
Formula: “It was one of the requests, because of the density of the midfield, and to cover the 5 lanes in their last zone, if we were late they covered well… Pereira covers the 5 defensive lanes”.
Sanchez: “He is a professional like few others, with how crack he is, I have not missed a training session. He is an example for everyone. This victory is for José Aja”.
SPORTS
more sports news
November 09, 2022, 11:45 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Alfredo #Arias #sticks #chest #entered #party #invite
Leave a Reply