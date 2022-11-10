Alfredo Arias sticks out his chest: “We entered the party that they did not want to invite us”

Santa Fe defeated Pereira 2-0 and reached 4 points in group A of the League. His coach, Alfredo Arias, analyzed the victory and the leadership of the group.

At a press conference, the DT spoke of the difficulties that the team had, especially in the first half.

Analysis: “Everyone has cabals. One tries to repeat what is going well for one…. The first half was very disputed, we proposed a match…I said before that I was looking to put the players in the substitutions when in the match they would have traveled 4 or 5 kilometers. We deserved more to open the game and we missed out on options. We beat a rival who was doing very well and as a visitor, that enhances the victory. that enhances us. Character matters.”

Stupinan: “He has scored goals in the last 5 games, he has been regular, he has a lot of capacity and we hope he continues in the same way”.

Defending: “The changes are good or bad for the players, a couple of interviews ago I said that the prominence of the technicians is excessive. They have committed themselves to the work of the week. Pereira had a change in his 5-3-2 scheme “We had to change the central defenders and mark the strength of the two of them in attack, I think they fulfilled it. Barboza took him out for the yellow card. We have to improve day by day. We entered a party to which many did not want to invite us and we are inside and well dressed and we are going to dance with the prettiest”.

Formula: “It was one of the requests, because of the density of the midfield, and to cover the 5 lanes in their last zone, if we were late they covered well… Pereira covers the 5 defensive lanes”.

Sanchez: “He is a professional like few others, with how crack he is, I have not missed a training session. He is an example for everyone. This victory is for José Aja”.

