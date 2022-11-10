Saturday, November 12, 2022
Alfredo Arias sticks out his chest: “We entered the party that they did not want to invite us”

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 10, 2022
in Sports
Alfredo Arias

Alfredo Arias, technician from Santa Fe.

Alfredo Arias, Santa Fe coach.

The DT analyzed the cardinal’s victory against Pereira in El Campín.

Santa Fe defeated Pereira 2-0 and reached 4 points in group A of the League. His coach, Alfredo Arias, analyzed the victory and the leadership of the group.

At a press conference, the DT spoke of the difficulties that the team had, especially in the first half.

Analysis: “Everyone has cabals. One tries to repeat what is going well for one…. The first half was very disputed, we proposed a match…I said before that I was looking to put the players in the substitutions when in the match they would have traveled 4 or 5 kilometers. We deserved more to open the game and we missed out on options. We beat a rival who was doing very well and as a visitor, that enhances the victory. that enhances us. Character matters.”

Stupinan: “He has scored goals in the last 5 games, he has been regular, he has a lot of capacity and we hope he continues in the same way”.

Defending: “The changes are good or bad for the players, a couple of interviews ago I said that the prominence of the technicians is excessive. They have committed themselves to the work of the week. Pereira had a change in his 5-3-2 scheme “We had to change the central defenders and mark the strength of the two of them in attack, I think they fulfilled it. Barboza took him out for the yellow card. We have to improve day by day. We entered a party to which many did not want to invite us and we are inside and well dressed and we are going to dance with the prettiest”.

Formula: “It was one of the requests, because of the density of the midfield, and to cover the 5 lanes in their last zone, if we were late they covered well… Pereira covers the 5 defensive lanes”.

Sanchez: “He is a professional like few others, with how crack he is, I have not missed a training session. He is an example for everyone. This victory is for José Aja”.

SPORTS

