The last major sporting event of the year concluded with a spectacular and historic World Cup final, staged in Qatar between Argentina and France. In a game full of intensity and sporting tension, the Italian national team that had the upper hand was the albi-celeste team, capable of defeating the now reigning former world champions on penalties. After finishing extra time with a score of 3-3, Messi and his teammates managed to prevail from the penalty spot with four penalties scored against the two of the Blueswith Argentina thus winning the third title after those won at home in 1978 and with Maradona in Mexico ’86.

While the South American country celebrates, France says goodbye to the dream of a world cup after their 2018 victory, supported by the pride of their compatriot fans who applauded Kylian Mbappé’s splendid hat-trick during the match. Among these fans, there was no shortage of messages of encouragement from other sportsmen, starting with Esteban Ocon. The Frenchman, who also drives for a transalpine team like theAlpinewanted to send a message to his national team, doing it through Twitter.

Un grand merci aux Bleus de nous avoir fait rêver pendant cette Coupe du Monde. Nos joueurs n’ont jamais rien lâché et y ont cru jusqu’au bout. On est très fiers de vous! 💙🤍❤️ #FiersdetreBleus https://t.co/EeX1pfmXm5 — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) December 18, 2022

Echoing the French Football Federation’s tweet, Ocon addressed the players post-match: “A big thank you to Les Bleus for making us dream during this World Cup – he wrote – our players never gave up and believed in us until the end. We are very proud of you“.