Mexico City.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, celebrated the triumph of Argentina in the World Cup in Qatar 2022where he prevailed over France in the last instance, resorting to penalties.

Through his social networks, AMLO indicated that the Argentine Soccer Teamwon the CWorld Cup Due to his professionalism, he even classified the triumph as a “divine mandate”.

“Argentina: for professionalism, justice and as if by divine mandate,” wrote the Mexican president.

Before the final game Qatar 2022Andrés Manuel had already given his prognosis giving the South American team the win.

In his social networks, AMLO published a video where he said that Argentina deserved to win the final of the Qatar World Cup 2022 because it would be a tribute to the soccer player Diego Armando Maradona, who died this year in Buenos Aires, capital of the South American country.

“It would be a tribute to Maradona, the athlete most committed to social and political changes in Latin America and the world.

“Maradona helped us a lot when I won by decision of the people of Mexico, the next day they interviewed him and he was happy, even prophesying that it was the beginning of changes in Latin America, something that is happening,” said Andrés Manuel.

The president of Mexico also praised the performance of Lionel Messi, who recognized him as an “extraordinary footballer”.

Finally, he said that the victory should be for Argentina because its people have suffered bad governments and deserve a better destiny.

AMLO’s message was appreciated by Alberto Fernández, president of Argentina, who maintains a close relationship with his Mexican counterpart.