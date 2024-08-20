The future of Esteban Ocon In Formula 1 it is already written: in 2025 the Frenchman will move to Haas, where he will find Oliver Bearman as his new teammate, but until then he will continue his experience in Alpinea team he joined in 2020 (still known as Renault at the time) and with which he won his first and so far only race in F1.

The paths are therefore destined to divide at the end of a season that has been decidedly complex for the French team, which is clearly in a crisis of results and has undergone a major internal reorganisation, as demonstrated by the arrival of Flavio Briatore and the departure of Bruno Famin, who has left his role as team principal to Oliver Oakes. However, even though Ocon still occupies the seat of the Enstone single-seater, the Frenchman has not spared criticism of his team.

Interviewed by motorsportweek.comthe 27-year-old retraced his past in the team including the names of the other drivers who have played one or more seasons with Alpine, making an accusation against the team: “There are many things that have not developed as they should have – he explained – Alonso, Gasly, Ricciardo and I said a lot about the development of the car. Unfortunately we gave some feedback, but we have not received any feedback or confirmation. Sometimes they have not listened to us as they should haveI would say. We’ve dragged along some problems that we still had a couple of years ago. We’ve improved many other things, but we can’t wait years and years to solve some problems, and that’s what happened. The circle has not closed and the problems have not been solved as they should have been. It is frustrating for everyone because we do not have the kind of performances we expected and this is something we have to live with.”