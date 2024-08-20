Matilda Giolia famous Italian actress, surprised her fans on Instagram. In the post accompanied by several photos, the actress is in the foreground on a hospital bed, with her leg in a cast. Her expression, despite everything, reveals her usual strength of spirit. The images also include an X-ray showing the fracture, which has caused concern among her many followers.

Matilde Gioli confined to a hospital bed: images of her leg in plaster

The manner of Matilde’s injury is shrouded in mystery: the dynamics are still unclear. The actress he faced the situation with his unmistakable sympathy, asking for advice on films and TV series to watch during the convalescence period. The request has provoked a shower of comments and messages of encouragement from fans, even from colleagues and friends of the world of entertainment.

Among the famous faces who have expressed closeness, the following stand out: Chiara Ferragni, who wrote “Get back in shape soon”the conductor Julius Goliath with an affectionate “What are you up to?”and the singer-songwriter Levantwho sent her a warm “Come on!”. This support demonstrates how much Matilde is loved and esteemed not only by the public, but also by those who share the stage with her.

Meanwhile, Matilde Gioli’s personal life continues to make headlines. After the breakup with Alessandro Marcuccithe actress was spotted with the equestrian champion Luke Martians. The two were photographed in Palmarola in the company of friends, fueling rumors of a new relationship. According to the weekly Whotheir bond was born during a horse riding competition, a passion that Matilde has never hidden.

“Five years ago I had to learn to ride a horse for a film and I met these wonderful creatures. I did a full immersion for a month and when I came home I felt a sense of emptiness. I said to myself: ‘Could it be that I have to be close to horses to be happy?’. There, in that moment I understood what the key to my happiness was”.

Now, as she faces a period of forced rest, it is likely that Matilde is dreaming of getting back in the saddle soon, surrounded by the horses she loves so much. For the moment, her audience wishes her a speedy recovery, anxiously awaiting her return, both on the set and in her daily life.

