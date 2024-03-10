Farid Ode was seen full of joy and pride after sharing the news that his daughter, Gamille Odeis carrying out his pre-professional internships in the USA. The young woman, also the daughter of Mariella Zanetti, has undertaken this experience abroad, which constitutes an important milestone in her professional and personal development.

What did Farid Ode say about his daughter's life in the United States?

As revealed by Farid Ode, his daughter left for the United States last December to begin her pre-professional internships. Although she acknowledges that she misses Gamille's presence in Lima, where her entire family resides, she highlights the value of this opportunity for her growth and learning. “My daughter is doing her pre-professional internship in the United States, she left in December, but she will return shortly to resume her university studies,” he claimed.

Despite the distance, Farid Ode says he is excited by his heir's progress and highlights the importance of her gaining work experience in an international environment. The young woman will soon return to Lima to continue her university studies.

This news has also been received with joy by Mariella Zanetti, who shares Farid Ode's pride in his daughter's achievements. Zanetti, a well-known personality in the entertainment field in Peru, supports her daughter's approach towards training in a career in Tourism, Hospitality and Gastronomy.

What degree did Gamille Ode study?

Gamille OdeAfter completing his secondary studies, he chose to enter the Ricardo Palma University in 2016. It is important to note that he also carried out an exchange at the Panama university and now he began a trip to the United States as part of the popular educational-cultural exchange program known as Work and Travel. This program provides college students or recent graduates the opportunity to work formally with financial compensation, while allowing them to explore tourism and immerse themselves in the culture of the host country.

Through a video shared on their social networks, Gamille Ode has offered a glimpse of her new life abroad and the responsibilities she carries out. In this context, the young woman has been working in a hotel, where she is in charge of the food and beverage area (F & B). Her job involves the management, planning and supervision of the restaurant (food) and bar (drinks) within the facilities.. According to Mariella Zanetti's comments, the young woman is expected to remain in foreign lands for a period of four months.

The news that Gamille Ode is completing her pre-professional internship in the United States is a source of joy and pride for her family. This step represents a valuable opportunity for her personal and professional development, as well as an example of dedication and determination in the pursuit of her academic and professional goals.